27°
News

Wild visitor drops in to Anuha tip shop

Melanie Keyte
| 23rd Aug 2017 4:13 PM
CUDDLES ON THE JOB: Craig Coulter with Anuha's latest wild visitor.
CUDDLES ON THE JOB: Craig Coulter with Anuha's latest wild visitor. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WORKERS at the Anuha Tip Shop are used to surprising finds popping up in their day-to-day duties, but none as cute as last Wednesday's discovery.

Craig Coulter and Stanley Smith said they were both stunned when they found a young female koala stuck in the tip compound and helped rescue the 'bundle of cuteness', as Mr Smith described the creature.

"I noticed she was a bit stressed and we thought the best thing to do was to release her back into the wild,” Mr Smith said.

"I wasn't sure so I thought I would take matters into my own hands and phone the council directly.

"They were here in about 20 minutes.”

Mr Smith said though he was pleased with the authorities' swift response, he believed more could be done to prevent these kids of incidents.

"I think it's very important to look after the koalas in our area,” he said.

"We like our tourism here, it's a beautiful part of the world, and I would like the backpackers and tourists to see more of our own wildlife.

"We should have road signs, maybe a (koala) crossing over the highway and more koala-friendly trees planted around.”

The Lockyer Valley council reportedly took the koala to recover with a wildlife carer.

Gatton Star

Topics:  anuha anuha tip shop koala conservation koalas wildlife

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Storms to bring reprieve for Gatton and surrounds

Storms to bring reprieve for Gatton and surrounds

A BOM Meteorologist said some "pretty decent storms” were expected across the west Brisbane region this afternoon.

Budding scientists' passions stoked

ALL SMILES: Cooper Smyly of Walloon State School, whose school team took home the day's top prize.

Year 5 students tried their hand at chemistry, physics and biology.

Wylie Buzza extends his contract with Geelong

NEW DEAL: Gatton product Wylie Buzza has signed a new contract with the Geelong Cars until 2019.

The former Lockyer Valley Demon penned a new deal until 2019.

Ipswich Jets set for landing in Gatton

IN TOWN: Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit, Hunter Cubit and Jets player Mitch Carpenter are all set for Gatton to host its first Intrust Super Cup game.

Gatton will host its first ever Intrust Super Cup game.

Local Partners

Mum's heartbreaking tribute to toddler

Mother Nicole Bunston said she never got to say goodbye and described her only daughter as "perfect from the very beginning."

Major projects start construction in Lockyer Valley

A birds eye view to the south east of the Bridgestone Tyres and Plainland Kindergarten and Child Care construction sites.

Work on the region’s newest town is forging ahead

Flume, The Kooks and Daryl Braithwaite for Falls Festival

Revellers enjoy the props during Hot Dub Machine's show at Falls Festival Byron Bay on New Year's Eve.

The line-up was announced today.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests as wunderkinds show off their skills in Seven's new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

Bride and Prejudice's Chris reveals more family heartache

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice. Supplied by Channel 7.

His dad’s health has dealt a massive blow to their happy life

Nicole's ready to bust out of Doctor Doctor's love triangle

Nicole da Silva stars in season two of Doctor Doctor.

New season gets a fresh injection of relationship dilemmas.

MOVIE REVIEW: Tom Cruise flying high again in drug drama

Tom Cruise plays pilot Barry Seal in the movie American Made.

FILM STAR delivers his best performance in some time.

Westbrook&#39;s Most Motivated Seller - Eligible for $20,000 Great Start Grant!

4 Templeton Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Above...

Located in the growing suburb of Westbrook, make the most of this opportunity to enter the market with the help of the $20,000 Great Start Grant. Offering modern...

Owners instructions are clear!

34/530 Bridge Street, Wilsonton 4350

Unit 2 1 1 $167,000

This beautifully presented two bedroom home sits peacefully in the Bridge Street Resort towards the Bridge Street entry. Being an Over 50's Lifestyle Resort...

Capture Stunning Views 24/7!

3 McKay Court, Kingsthorpe 4400

Residential Land Opportunities like this don't come up too often. Sitting in a newly ... Offers Over...

Opportunities like this don't come up too often. Sitting in a newly developed 901 acre sub-division of Kingsthorpe the exquisite 'LINTON HILL' captures amazing...

Immaculate Westbrook Home On 1272m2 With Large 9m x 7.5m Powered Shed

6 Gwenda Drive, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 4 $497,500 (OFFERS...

Possibly one of the most immaculately presented homes for sale currently in Westbrook. There is nothing here to do but move in and enjoy. Quality constructed...

NEW PRICE - Owners Committed Elsewhere Must Sell!!

41 Gulligal Street, Kingsthorpe 4400

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

Located in a sought-after pocket of Kingsthorpe this gorgeous low-set brick home is set on a fully fenced 2,001m allotment, close to schools and shops. This...

Grand Colonial Home On 50 Acres With Views &amp; Water

1079 Biddeston-Southbrook Road, Southbrook 4363

House 4 1 3 $629,000

THE COLONIAL HOME Jacqui Walker Sells is delighted to present to you this grand, colonial home with captivating views across the country side. Coming home will...

&quot;TAKE ACTION&quot; - Original 1960&#39;s Family Home in St Vincent&#39;s Medical Precinct!

20A Herries Street, East Toowoomba 4350

House 4 1 3 Auction On Site...

Now offering a charming family home on 923m2 with multiple living areas, car spaces, outdoor living & 6x4m shed. Located opposite St Vincent's Hospital, this...

Must Be Sold - Bring Your Offer Today

16 Canberra Street, Harristown 4350

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Adorned by an inviting garden on a fenced 506m2 allotment, Jacqui Walker Sells is delighted to present to you 16 Canberra Street, Harristown. An appealing...

The Essence of a Great Home: Family, Fun, Future, Freedom

101 - 416 Gowrie Junction Road, Cotswold Hills 4350

Residential Land This is Essence Estate, Cotswold Hills… only 10 minutes from Toowoomba CBD. ... From $149,900

This is Essence Estate, Cotswold Hills… only 10 minutes from Toowoomba CBD. This exciting new master planned residential community is the new standard for modern...

Approved Residential Development Land

93-99 Hampton Street, Harristown 4350

Commercial Now is the time to act in order to secure a substantial ... Expression of...

Now is the time to act in order to secure a substantial parcel of land with current approval for residential development only a short distance from Toowoomba’s...

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river

Strangers restore home after it was trashed by drug-addicts

Strangers restore home.

A Towoomba man was facing the prospect of never renting again

REVEALED: New shops for Coast centre's $12million revamp

Coast retail centre expands as part of $12million refurbishment

Residents fear sand mine sell out by State Minister

Sand mine opponents attend the Nambour Council Chambers.Cou

Further testing undertaken on site, despite claims of significance

Investors quick to snap up property in key growth corridor

High-profile commercial site sells at auction for $4.920m

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!