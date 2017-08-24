Wild visitor drops in to Anuha tip shop

WORKERS at the Anuha Tip Shop are used to surprising finds popping up in their day-to-day duties, but none as cute as last Wednesday's discovery.

Craig Coulter and Stanley Smith said they were both stunned when they found a young female koala stuck in the tip compound and helped rescue the 'bundle of cuteness', as Mr Smith described the creature.

"I noticed she was a bit stressed and we thought the best thing to do was to release her back into the wild,” Mr Smith said.

"I wasn't sure so I thought I would take matters into my own hands and phone the council directly.

"They were here in about 20 minutes.”

Mr Smith said though he was pleased with the authorities' swift response, he believed more could be done to prevent these kids of incidents.

"I think it's very important to look after the koalas in our area,” he said.

"We like our tourism here, it's a beautiful part of the world, and I would like the backpackers and tourists to see more of our own wildlife.

"We should have road signs, maybe a (koala) crossing over the highway and more koala-friendly trees planted around.”

The Lockyer Valley council reportedly took the koala to recover with a wildlife carer.