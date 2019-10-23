Wild horses seen checking out new bypass

GALLOPING: Wild horses have been spotted near the Toowoomba Bypass. Photo: File image.

GALLOPING: Wild horses have been spotted near the Toowoomba Bypass. Photo: File image.

A SMALL mob of wild horses, which have made Murphy’s Creek home for many years, have been spotted checking out the Toowoomba Bypass.

Transport and Main Roads regional director Kym Murphy said wild horses were a common sighting in the Murphy’s Creek area, where the new Toowoomba Bypass crossed the spectacular terrain.

“Fauna and boundary fencing, and roadside safety barriers along the Toowoomba Bypass will make the chance of horses accessing the road highly unlikely,” Ms Murphy said.

She said TMR would continue to review the mob’s location if they moved near the road corridor.

“We’ll work with the road’s operation and maintenance subcontractor to manage any potential risks to motorists,” Ms Murphy said.

She said drivers were urged to always stay alert, look out for possible road hazards and drive to the conditions.

“The key is to slow down and drive safely,” she said.

“If you spot a hazard on the road, you should report it to Queensland Traffic on 131940.”

For up-to-date information on road conditions, visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au.