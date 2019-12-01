Wiggles star confirms new romance

Emma Watkins - known as the yellow Wiggle from the popular childrens group - has confirmed she's found love following her split from bandmate Lachy Gillespie.

And like her past relationship, they met through work.

Watkins, 30, was thrilled to tell Stellar Magazine she'd found love with Wiggles musician Oliver Brian.

"Yes, I'm in love and I feel very excited to tell you," she revealed to Stellar, which is out today.

Watkins revealed that she and her new beau had worked together for four years before he asked her to dinner, describing him as her "opposite".

"He's a very calm and thoughtful person and I've always been interested in his mind and his take on life, and his morals. He loves talking about the environment and food production."

Watkins and her co-star Lachy Gillespie's highly-publicised split dominated headlines last year, but the two have remained close friends and co-stars since their marriage breakdown.

In fact, Watkins tells Stellar she'd even picked early on that he'd hit it off with his new partner, Australian Ballet dancer Dana Stephensen, before they started dating.

Stephensen had also worked with the group to record a DVD last year and told a friend she thought they had "similar energy".

Months later, Gillespie told her the pair had struck up a romance - which Watkins said she was delighted to hear.

Watkins and Gillespie were together for two years before announcing their separation in August 2018 on Facebook, much to the disappointment of fans who had become invested in their love story.

Speaking on Australian Story, Watkins said they made a point of keeping the relationship quiet in the initial stages.

"I don't really think many people knew about it at the beginning.

"I think people recognised that maybe dynamically things had changed between us but there weren't any upset feelings. We were just trying to work out our friendship during that time."

Now, she says of their friendship: "A lot of people have said to us that they just can't see how it can be so amicable.

"But truly, Lachy and I, we just get each other. Just because we're not romantically together anymore doesn't mean we're not together for the rest of our life," she told Australian Story.

"I feel really lucky to have him supporting me through the whole thing, which sounds bizarre, but this is our life and we are so connected," she added.

