Wife’s savage move after husband cheats

One Sydney woman has had the perfect response after discovering her husband was unfaithful. Picture: Facebook

An unimpressed wife has taken to Facebook to sell off a pair of Tiffany earrings sent to her by her husband's mistress.

The sparkly earrings, which typically retail for upwards of $400, were on sale for just $200.

In an epic post in a buy, swap and sell Facebook group, the Sydney woman explained that she was offering such a low price because she had been re-gifted the pricey silver jewellery by the other woman in her man's life.

"It was quite the surprise when they were posted to me, with a darling little note explaining that they would look much better on me," the raging wife explained, according to 7News.

"Well, duh. Nice one Captain Obvious.

"As much as a lovely gesture it was from the woman who has made my life hell, I have no desire to insert anything into any of my holes that have also been in hers."

She went on to add that she had discovered that her husband had been unfaithful while checking through his bank accounts.

The bank statements were where she spotted the purchase of the earrings, which she was now selling online for the decent price of just $200.

"I can confirm they were purchased in November and valued at $400 so you are getting quite the bargain," the woman wrote.

"I'm sure chlamydia of the ear piercing isn't a thing, so you should be safe. Although I highly advise a decent disinfectant.

"Pick up [Sydney suburb]. Bring wine too."

Unsurprisingly, the woman's jewellery sale attracted quite a lot of attention on social media.

Many commenters flocked to the post, sharing their appreciation for the wife's humorous post.

"This is gold," one highly amused commenter wrote, while another applauded the woman's incredible "sales pitch."

"Post of the day, you go girl," a third admirer added.

If earrings don't seem like that big a deal, check out Kidspot's article about this wife who sold her entire home after discovering her husband had been seeing someone behind her back.

The Aussie mum thought her other half had to move to Canada for work, but in reality, he had met another woman, who he was living with.

So she decided to "hit him where it would really hurt - in the hip pocket."

"I knew what I was going to do. I contacted a real estate agent and told her that I wanted to sell my home fast - for well under market value to ensure an immediate sale," she explained.

"I wasn't there to see what happened when my husband arrived home to find strangers living in his house - I was on a cruise with my girlfriends.

"But I imagine he was pretty surprised that his beloved home now belonged to Josh and Tamara - and they had the paperwork to prove it."

