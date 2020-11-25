Menu
Wife’s agony after man drowns off island

by Chris Calcino
25th Nov 2020 7:48 AM
A MAN'S body has been pulled from the water after he drowned trying to retrieve his drifting catamaran off a Far North island.

Police and emergency services launched a marine search and rescue effort shortly after 4pm on Tuesday after a man in his 70s was reported missing.

The man and his wife were on Bowden Island, southeast of Mission Beach, when they noticed their catamaran had started to drift.

Police were called after the man failed to resurface when attempting to retrieve his boat.

The man's body was found at about 6.35pm west of Bowden Island.

His wife was on the beach at the time and was taken to hospital for observation due to shock.

Police will prepare a report for the coroner.

