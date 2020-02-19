Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Picture: kassinopious/Reddit
Offbeat

Wife shames cheating husband with message on mattress

19th Feb 2020 7:55 AM

A woman has kicked out her cheating husband by spray-painting a brutal message on their marital bed and dumping it outside.

A photo of the defaced mattress was shared on Reddit on Monday, with the caption, "Let's bring the kids in to (sic) this".

The Reddit user also called it an "A-Grade Karen maneuver".

The post has recieved more than 67,000 upvotes and attracted more than 2000 comments. And while some said it was "fair enough" to a point, many took issue with one part of the act.

"A-okay in my book until she involved the kids," one person wrote on the post. "A good parent keeps the conflict between them and protects their kids from it."

Another commenter said it was a "trashy" move.

"What parent in their right mind would involve their children in their own personal matters… yeah, what the guy did was wrong but I'd bet … he didn't tell his kids about his sexual adventure."

"This is the kind of s*** my parents did when I lived with them as a kid and it makes me physically sick to think about doing it to my kids," another said.

More Stories

Show More
cheating husband reddit relationships shamed viral
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cops charge man over fish and chip shop break-in

        premium_icon Cops charge man over fish and chip shop break-in

        News FROM elderly drunk drivers to stolen water pumps, it’s been a wild week for local police.

        The little cinema still screening the big blockbusters

        premium_icon The little cinema still screening the big blockbusters

        News The iconic theatre screened its first black and white film in 1910.

        Free tree day focuses on fresh foliage for Koalas

        Free tree day focuses on fresh foliage for Koalas

        News CREATING new food sources for Koalas and other native animals is the focus of an...

        Hundreds of plastics tree guards washed away in creek

        premium_icon Hundreds of plastics tree guards washed away in creek

        News THEY were meant to be a way to stop soil erosion, but a tree planting scheme has...