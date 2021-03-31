Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Growing cannabis at home. A young hemp plant in a pot, shot from above on a teal blue background with copy space
Growing cannabis at home. A young hemp plant in a pot, shot from above on a teal blue background with copy space
Crime

Wife leads cops to husband’s drug stash, cannabis plants

Ali Kuchel
31st Mar 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The wife of a Lockyer Waters man showed police her husband’s drug stash, cannabis plants and utensils during a raid when he wasn’t home, a court has heard.

Police searched Brendan Karl Jenkins’ home on March 5 just before 11pm, with his wife assisting police in the search.

During the raid, police uncovered eight cannabis plants in pots near the swimming pool, along with fertilisers, herbicides, and hoses.

In a kitchen cupboard, 68 grams of cannabis was found in a jar, along with some seeds, while in the bedroom police found an instruction book on how to grow cannabis.

When police searched the back-patio area, they came across multiple smoking pipes that had a strong smell of cannabis along with an unregistered and unsecured air rifle.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Al Windsor detailed the case at the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29.

He said during the search police also found numerous rounds of ammunition in the shed, but none matched the aforementioned weapon.

It was revealed that Jenkins did not have a weapons licence and the gun was not registered to him, sergeant Windsor said.

“On March 8, police spoke with the defendant about the matter, but he declined to participate in an interview, he said.

Jenkins, 33, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client was married with six kids and worked in the earth moving industry.

“He does suffer from a chronic back pain condition, which causes him trouble getting to sleep, so he’s self-medicating for that,” Mr Ryan said.

“He’s gone cold-turkey since the offences arose and he’s staying off drugs. It’s been several years since his last lot of offences in 2016.”

Jenkins pleaded guilty to seven charges, which included possessing explosives, possessing utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing anything used in the commission of a crime, possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs, possessing instructions for producing dangerous drugs and unlawful possession of a weapons category A, B or M.

Magistrate Graham Osborne convicted and fined Jenkins.

He was fiend $1200 for all offences and a conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
gatton magistrates court lockyer waters
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three new cases as Premier sets lockdown deadline

        Three new cases as Premier sets lockdown deadline

        Health Queenslanders will know at 9am tomorrow whether the Greater Brisbane lockdown will be extended. It follows three new cases of COVID-19 overnight.

        Weather pilot project dubbed ‘waste of money’ by growers

        Premium Content Weather pilot project dubbed ‘waste of money’ by growers

        Rural Lockyer growers say a new weather pilot project aimed for improving forecasts for...

        Feds lash Qld vaccine rollout as 40,000 doses sit spare

        Premium Content Feds lash Qld vaccine rollout as 40,000 doses sit spare

        Health Queensland vaccine order issued as feds hit out at state’s stockpile

        Aspiring disability worker’s drug stash found in freezer

        Premium Content Aspiring disability worker’s drug stash found in freezer

        Crime A young Lockyer Valley mum who kept her drug stash in the freezer asked for no...