Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Wife killer John Chardon dies in jail

by Thomas Chamberlin
22nd Oct 2020 5:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Wife killer John Chardon has died in prison.

Chardon, who was last year convicted of the manslaughter of his wife Novy, died at Wolston jail on Wednesday night.

It's understood Chardon was taken to a medical section of the jail and that paramedics worked on him for 30 minutes.

The Courier-Mail has been told Chardon died of a heart attack.

John Chardon is brought into the police watchhouse in Brisbane in June 2016. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
John Chardon is brought into the police watchhouse in Brisbane in June 2016. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Novy Chardon vanished from the Gold Coast in 2013 amid a divorce dispute with her husband.

Her body has never been found.

Chardon was sentenced to 15 years' jail.

Novy Chardon’s body has never been found.
Novy Chardon’s body has never been found.

 

Queensland Corrective Services issued a statement to The Courier-Mail after being contacted on Wednesday night about Chardon's death.

"Queensland Corrective Services can confirm that a 73-year-old prisoner has died after suffering what appears to be a medical incident at Wolston Correctional Centre," a spokeswoman said.

"The man attended the medical centre at the prison suffering shortness of breath before rapidly declining.

"QAS attended, but attempts by health staff, officers and paramedics to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful.

"Support is being offered to the responding officers."

The Corrective Services Investigation Unit of the Queensland Police Service have been notified.

Originally published as Wife killer John Chardon dies in jail

More Stories

crime dead editors picks jail john chardon murderer wife killer wolson jail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED AND SHAMED: Lockyer drunk drivers face court

        Premium Content NAMED AND SHAMED: Lockyer drunk drivers face court

        Crime A STRING of drunk drivers have been charged in court, with some blowing more than double the legal limit. NAMES AND DETAILS INSIDE:

        Council’s project to boost sun safety at Lockyer playgrounds

        Premium Content Council’s project to boost sun safety at Lockyer playgrounds

        News TWO playgrounds in the Lockyer Valley will undergo works this month to boost sun...

        Qld’s hard border closure costing us $5m a day

        Premium Content Qld’s hard border closure costing us $5m a day

        News Queensland-NSW border closure costing economy $5m a day: report

        The LNP’s plan for the Warrego Hwy if they win

        Premium Content The LNP’s plan for the Warrego Hwy if they win

        News THE LNP is promising to double-lane the entire Bruce Highway, here’s what they have...