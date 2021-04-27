Why Zoom drinks aren’t all they’re cracked up to be

It's not my 31st birthday for few months yet (August) but I was intrigued by a story this week about a man in Japan who was arrested for tricking 35 women in to thinking they were dating him.

He'd tell them he was quite serious about settling down and getting married. This was all so he could tell each of them his birthday was on a different date and would therefore receive 35 different birthday presents a year - from expensive suits to jewellery to cash.

First of all, as the partner of one long-term boyfriend I'm already exhausted. One Jack is enough. Also the idea of giving cash to a partner for a birthday is … bizarre?! Almost like paying a fee. But most of all I can't quite wrap my head around somebody loving to celebrate their birthday THAT much. I mean, I get it was all a scam so he could just get some free stuff. What a guy.

Joel Creasey’s 30th birthday didn’t go according to plan.

But ugh … having to celebrate your birthday 35 times a year? Ah, I'll pass. I'm not one for big birthday celebrations as I hate it being about me. I know you're probably reading that thinking "bull…". Don't get me wrong, I love a party. And I love to throw a party. But I love a party to do exactly that: party. I don't want to spend the night answering classic, oh-so-hilarious questions like "so are you feeling older?". Yes, I am actually … now get out of my way you're blocking my path to the wine. I turned 30 in lockdown last year. Pre-pandemic I had planned a belter of a celebration.

Everyone I'd ever met was invited. I was going to have bands, drag queens, possibly me being lowered in to the room with a laser light show and a Madonna mic strapped to my cheek. I was going to put a strict instruction on the invite however to not mention my birthday. In the end, after 2020 panned out in such spectacularly ordinary fashion, it was just Jack and I spending yet another day inside, sitting at the dinner table pretending we were at Rockpool. And trying to think of something new to say to one another after several forced months together.

I, like so many, was bummed about turning 30 so told everyone I knew that this birthday didn't count and I was still 29. I caught wind that a friend was going to organise a Zoom birthday drinks. I've never been the biggest fan of Zoom so I told everyone the greatest gift would be for me to not have to do that. Turns out people took that literally and that ended up being my 30th birthday present: silence. I loved it. Not sure old mate in Japan would've been as pleased.

Originally published as Why Zoom drinks aren't all they're cracked up to be