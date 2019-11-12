Why you’re hearing extra aircraft activity today

ON A MISSION: If you’re in the Grantham area and are hearing extra aircraft noise, don’t feel too concerned. Photo Lachie Millard

IF you’re in the Grantham area and are hearing extra aircraft noise, don’t feel too concerned.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council are warning residents of Grantham and surrounding areas they may notice increased activity from emergency services in the area.

Grantham is being used by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as a base of operations in preparation for possible increased fire activity.

The council warned residents there was no need for concern but they should warn other who may not be aware.

“We recommend you advise any family and neighbours not on Facebook, and monitor both children and pets that may be upset by the noise and activity,” a council spokesperson said.

