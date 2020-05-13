Menu
A map outlining the area impacted by current upgrades being made to the Lowood mobile network.
Council News

Why your mobile signal may be shoddy right now

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th May 2020 12:49 PM
SCHEDULED maintenance is the cause of disruptions Somerset residents may be experiencing today or in coming days to their mobile services.

Upgrades are underway to the mobile network in and around Lowood, with work beginning on May 12, and expected to last three days, according to a text sent to customers in the region.

According to Telstra’s scheduled outage information service, services may not be fully restored until Monday, May 18.

The works are expected to cause intermittent signal problems for mobile calls and data, on both 3G and 4G networks.

Telstra customers in Lowood, Coominya, Wivenhoe Pocket, Wivenhoe Hill, Tarampa, Mount Tarampa, Clarendon, Atkinson’s Dam, and parts of Fernvale, Churchable, and Lockyer Waters are all in the impacted area.

For more information, visit: https://outages.telstra.com.au/

