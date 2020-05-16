Why you will see smoke billowing from these Lockyer towns

FIRED UP: Two mitigation burns have been planned for the Lockyer Valley region. Photo: Rob Williams

DON’T be alarmed if you see smoke in areas around Gatton – it could be related to controlled burns.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed it will conduct two planned burns in the Lockyer Valley during the next several weeks.

A future burn is planned for Vinegar Hill in the Lockyer National Park and a small burn is planned for Gatton National Park.

A QPWS spokesman said the burns would be conducted by the end of June, weather permitting.

The burn-off announcement follows questions posed by the Gatton Star after billowing smoke startled motorists descending the Toowoomba Range on Wednesday.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said the blaze was under control and was a mitigation burn carried out by QPWS, with the help of firefighters.

QPWS confirmed the planned blaze burned across 100 hectares within the Lockyer National Park and Resource Reserve and on an adjoining freehold property north of Helidon.

“The planned burns are an important part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests,” QPWS said in a statement.

“The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

“This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.”