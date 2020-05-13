Why you should turn off highway to save cash on fuel

ON THE UP: Petrol prices are beginning to rise after record lows in recent weeks – but there’s still bargains to be found.

ON THE UP: Petrol prices are beginning to rise after record lows in recent weeks – but there’s still bargains to be found.

FUEL prices are on the rise once more, bringing an end to the record-low prices drivers have been paying at the bowser in recent weeks.

If you’re looking for cheap fuel, your best bet is to turn off the highway and head into town – prices in Gatton and Laidley are 20c a litre cheap on the highway.

The best price in the region for unleaded petrol can be found at Laidley North Service Station for 95.9c/L.

Compare this to Shell Rusty’s on the Warrego Highway, which is selling unleaded for 119.9, and the need to turn of the main road becomes clear.

In Gatton, the best price can be found at Lockyer Valley Ford for 97.6c/L, and none of the stations in town sell petrol for above 99.9c a litre.

If you’re after diesel, your best bet is sticking to the highway and heading towards Ipswich.

Make sure to stop in at Barb’s Kitchen at Minden, where diesel is going as cheap as 112c/L.

Otherwise your best bet is to stay in Gatton, where Lockyer Valley Ford is again selling the cheapest at 117.9c/L, while other stations aren’t raising prices above 120.9c/L.

But if you’re already on the highway, there’s no need to turn off — Rusty’s and Plainland Caltex are both selling diesel for 119.9c/L, just 2 cents more expensive than what you can get in Gatton.

Cheapest unleaded prices

Laidley North Service Station: 95.9c/L Lockyer Valley Ford: 97.6c/L Ziebarth Service Gatton: 97.9c/L Shell Gatton: 99.7c/L BP Gatton: 99.9c/L

Cheapest diesel prices