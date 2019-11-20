Why weather near New Zealand is keeping us hot, smoky

SMOKEY: The smoke-haze blanketing the Valley will be sticking around for some time yet, with two weather systems conspiring to keep the region hot and smoky. PHOTO: Nathan Greaves

A WEATHER system near New Zealand is sending the temperatures in the Lockyer Valley skyrocketing today.

Gatton is expected to reach 40C as its maximum temperature, 10 degrees above average, and the rest of the week and into the weekend isn’t looking much better.

Dean Narramore, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said a high pressure system across the Tasman and Coral seas and a low pressure trough were combining to produce the hot temperatures.

“Combined, they drag in these north-easterly to north-westerly winds across much of Queensland,” Mr Narramore said.

“It’s a bit of a stagnant pattern as well, so they’re not going to move much in the coming week.

An easterly wind change this afternoon won’t bring much relief either, with the moist sea-breeze expected to raise the humidity level.

The weather systems are also keeping the Valley covered in a layer of smoke, with local smoke from the Peachey fire as well as smoke from the New South Wales bushfires lingering.

Mr Narramore said the easterly wind change this afternoon wouldn’t help either.

“The easterly winds will clear the smoke locally but there’s a lot of smoke offshore, so the bad thing about those easterly winds is they’ll bring that smoke that’s offshore now back onshore,” he said.

“The only real wind than can clear out the smoke will be a westerly wind, and we’re not expecting that for the foreseeable future.”

Temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be cooler, reaching 35 degrees, while the weekend will be hot and sunny with maximums of 36C.