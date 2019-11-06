Why we need to create tree hollows now

HELLO THERE: Martin Fingland from Geckoes Wildlife, with a curious Barking Owl.

HELLO THERE: Martin Fingland from Geckoes Wildlife, with a curious Barking Owl.

EVERY rural property is an island, and it’s up to landowners to help keep their local wildlife afloat through the ongoing dry spell.

This was the message at the Land for Wildlife Threatened Species Workshop held in Fernvale on Saturday.

Donna Marchiori from Coominya was one of the attendees.

“The basic message was that we need to keep our old hollow trees, because the animals we have can’t wait 50 years for new hollows to develop,” she said.

“In the meantime, we need to provide nest boxes and plant new trees, including fig trees if we have space as these feed and house many species.”

By offering a helping hand to the animals and habitat they have, landowners can help some of these species endure through the extremes, and possibly prevent localised extinctions.

“Climate change impact is huge, especially on species that only produce one or two offspring per season,” Ms Marchiori said.

“If the species doesn’t have a long lifespan, and they don’t breed in one year because it’s dry, or their offspring don’t survive, that may mean the end of that species in a locality. For instance, the common dunnart isn’t common anymore.”

HOOT HOOT: Martin Fingland from Geckoes Wildlife, with a majestic Masked Owl. Photo: Supplied.

Along with the advice and animal interactions, every property attending the workshop received a free nesting box to place on their property.

The event was organised by Somerset Regional Council, and presented by Martin Fingland from Geckoes Wildlife.

Mr Fingland showed off a range of native animals, including birds, gliders, and snakes, while discussing the threats to these species, and how landowners could help.

Somerset Regional Council are strong supporters of the Land for Wildlife initiative, sponsoring the workshops, and also offering additional support to members through events such as their Free Tree program.

“There were 35 landholders from 20 Land for Wildlife properties at the Fernvale event, and Somerset Regional Council tries to hold three to four workshops a year for our participants,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“Land for Wildlife is a voluntary program that encourages and assists landholders to manage wildlife habitat on their properties.”

With the Somerset Region continuing to grow and develop, Cr Lehmann said it was more important than ever for people to make efforts to sustain the habitat for native animals.

“With more and more people now living in the region, private land conservation efforts become increasingly important, along with the strategic restoration of habitat to provide landscape connectivity for wildlife movement,” he said.

“Somerset Regional Council is a proud supporter of Land for Wildlife members and their conservation efforts.”

To learn more about Land for Wildlife, visit https://www.lfwseq.org.au/