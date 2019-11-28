Why this well known camping spot will remain closed

HILLS Crossing Reserve at Barallon could remain closed for another year, following a resolution passed by the Somerset Regional Council at their meeting this week.

The crossing is currently the subject of an ongoing Investigation Project being conducted by the council, Seqwater, and the Resilient Rivers Initiative, which aims to compile a report on sustainable geophysical and recreation options for the area.

In the past, the site has experienced illegal camping and other damaging activities, which was one of the contributing factors for the initial closure.

Until this report is completed and actioned, the Reserve is closed to the public, as it has been for most of the past year.

A draft of the paper is expected to be presented to council in December, with the final report anticipated to arrive in March 2020.

The motion recommended to councillors was to keep the crossing closed until November 2020, which led to some confusion among councillors.

"If the report is expected in March, why are we shutting it down for twelve months, rather than six months, then taking another look at it?" Councillor Robert Whalley asked.

Director Of Planning And Development Peter Tabulo advised the date had been decided upon to accommodate any possible delays, and the wording of the resolution made it clear the site could be reopened before the November 2020 date.

Other councillors supported the explanation, believing it would help alleviate potential negative feedback from members of the community.

"I think if we were to bring it forward, then had to push it back again, it might not go down well with the public," Councillor Sean Choat said.

"It would be better to set the long-term date, then reopening it early will be more welcome."

"We don't want to raise the public's interest, then fail to deliver," Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke said.

With unanimous agreement from councillors, the closure of the Hills Crossing Reserve was extended to November 30, 2020, 'or until such a time that the final report is considered by Council, and Council has determined its preference for the ongoing management of the site'.