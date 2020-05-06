Why this hotel will continue pub-feed home delivery service

YUM: Porters Plainland Hotel has no plans of ending its food delivery service, even when business-as-usual returns. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL (FILE)

NECESSITY is the mother of invention, and for a Lockyer Valley pub – that’s as true as ever.

Like every pub in the country, Porters Plainland Hotel has been hit hard by coronavirus lockdown measures, but the Porter family have found a way to bring the pub to the people.

The multi award-winning pub started providing home deliveries of food through its bottle shop delivery service, and even when restrictions are lifted, there’s no plans to stop.

Hotel manager Michael Porter said on Fridays, the pub’s busiest night, they could “easily” deliver 30 to 40 meals in the area.

“The uptake has been pretty good so far,” Mr Porter said.

With customers even able to track the delivery on the app and meet the driver at the gate, it’s the Lockyer Valley’s answer to UberEATS.

Even with talk of restrictions easing in the near future, the pub has no plans of phasing the service out.

“I cannot see any reason why we would take the food component out,” he said.

“We’re already delivering the alcohol. The kitchen door is open when we’re doing the alcohol deliveries. It’s a pretty easy situation for us.”

But while the delivery service has been a positive venture for the family-run business, Mr Porter said they were still keen to see the pub re-open when restrictions ease.

“We don’t know whether it’s a few weeks or a few months, but we just want to see our staff be able to come back to work,” he said.

“And also for our great loyal customers to be able to come in and enjoy the hotel and have a drink and have some food and a bet – whatever it might be.”

The hotel offers food delivery from 5-8pm Monday to Thursday, and 12pm-8pm Friday to Sunday.

To order, download the bottlemart app and select the Porters Plainland Hotel store, or go to www.shop.bottlemart.com.au.