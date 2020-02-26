Menu
HOT STUFF: The Linville Hotel has started using a custom-made brand on its steak sandwiches.
News

Why this country pub is burning its food with a hot-iron

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
26th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
YOU KNOW you’re in cattle country when even your steak sandwich is branded before it reaches your table.

The Linville Hotel is branding its steak sandwich with a custom-made iron, and owner Leah Squires said the quirky gadget was turning heads in the pub.

The brand is the hotel’s stag head logo and Leah said the idea came from a piece artwork in the hotel.

“We have a board up in the pub that has a lot of the brands from our region from all the cattle stations,” Leah said.

“We thought, well we need our own brand, that’s part and parcel of being in cattle country.”

The Linville Hotel’s custom-made branding iron
Finding a company to create the custom design was simple, but they were surprised when the Squires explained what they would use it for.

“They are used to doing logos but not, I don’t think, for putting on a steak sandwich – I think that was a bit bizarre for them,” she said.

The quirky idea has received a positive response from diners as well.

“People love it – it’s just a lot of fun,” she said.

“And it looks really good you know, but mind you – it’s quite hard to get that brand perfect.”

