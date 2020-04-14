Why this bakery is selling bread for $1

A NATIONAL award-winning bakery is expecting to go without making a profit in what would normally be one of its best months, as coronavirus safety measures impact its business.

"Business has been about a quarter of normal," Old Fernvale Bakery owner Bill Rose said.

"Obviously our café and dining experience is pretty non-existent.

"There's been a significant downturn in the bakery area, caused by the lesser volume of people who would normally visit us from interstate and Brisbane because of the restricted travelling.

"It's unlikely we'll make a profit for the month of April, which is normally a very good profit month."

Situated on the usually busy Brisbane Valley Highway, the bakery has lost a significant chunk of its customer-base, with locals their only remaining visitors.

With the health and wellbeing of customers a top priority, Mr Rose has added a budget bread option to the menu to ensure those suffering financially can still get easy access to inexpensive carbohydrates.

"We're doing a budget bread, which is making it more affordable for everybody, at a dollar a loaf, which from our point of view is less than our cost," Mr Rose said.

"We're happy to give something back to the community by doing that, and we just hope it gives everyone the opportunity to remain healthy by getting something that's important in their daily balanced diet."

As the current holders of the title for best gourmet pie in Australia, the bakery is still getting plenty of customers coming in for their high-quality pies, although the range on offer has been heavily reduced.

"We have people that are coming in, expecting to see our normal 120 varieties. Unfortunately that's not the case. We've cut back to about 30 different varieties. We're just keeping the major, best-selling lines, the ones people have known for many, many years," Mr Rose said.

"We've still got our 'Mercedes Benz' bread, which is a traditional loaf we've been making from Grandma's favourite recipe for about 35 years."

The Old Fernvale Bakery has been in business for many years, and Mr Rose said this was a large part of why they had been able to cope in the current circumstances.

"We're fortunate in the sense we've been around a lot of years, and in so doing we've been reasonably stable financially," he said.

"We're not indebted as many other businesses would be, and we're the landlord to ourselves, so we've been able to suffer losses here and there."

He said keeping his loyal staff in work was another top priority, alongside supporting locals.

"We've got a couple of staff that are long service leave people, and others that have been there for seven and eight years, and we feel an obligation to keep those people employed," he said.

"Thankfully, we're hopeful to be the beneficiary of some assistance from the government with wages, and that will be necessary, otherwise we'd have to look at tightening our belts further from a staffing point of view."