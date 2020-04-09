Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Technology

Why this acrobat isn’t flipping out over virus restrictions

bob anthony
by and Bob Anthony
9th Apr 2020 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN enterprising Tweed acrobatics teacher is bending over backwards to ensure her students keep up their classes.

Yolanda Skye, from Elastic Banz at Cudgen, is using the internet to conduct classes three times a day which also doubles as a group chat session.

"It's great to see the smiles on the students' faces. It also brings a degree of normality to their lives in these extraordinary times," Yolanda said.

Tweed acrobatics teacher Yolanda Skye proves staying active and fit during isolation isn’t a stretch. Picture: Scott Powick
Tweed acrobatics teacher Yolanda Skye proves staying active and fit during isolation isn’t a stretch. Picture: Scott Powick

"I am also getting messages of thanks from parents because the classes provide something the students look forward to and helps break the boredom of being stuck at home."

She holds classes for students of all ages from her Tweed Heads South home.

"I try to limit the numbers depending on the age groups I am taking," she said.

coronaviruspromo

 

"For the littlies, we try to have only about five in the classes so that I can focus on what they are doing and provide more individual instruction and for the older students, we can have up to a dozen."

At the moment, Yolanda is just conducting classes for existing Elastic Banz students but was open to people interested in her classes contacting her via email at yolandaskye@hotmail.com

Originally published as Why this acrobat isn't flipping out over COVID-19 restrictions

More Stories

acrobatics coronavirus online learning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

        premium_icon Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

        News Just weeks into social isolation measures and police have reported an increase in domestic disputes across the Lockyer Valley

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Gatton: all you need to know today

        Health Queenslanders told to say home over Easter

        Region’s hospitals to expand ICU beds amid Covid-19 chaos

        premium_icon Region’s hospitals to expand ICU beds amid Covid-19 chaos

        News West Moreton Health plans to double the number of ICU beds in its hospitals to cope...

        Perfect Easter weekend weather to enjoy from your backyard

        premium_icon Perfect Easter weekend weather to enjoy from your backyard

        News It’s Murphy’s Law – perfect weather predicted for the weekend and we’re all trapped...