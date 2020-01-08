Why these barbers will be picking up the razors for free

Mel Parker and Renee Houston from Houston and Co Barber Shop in Karalee will be hosting a fundraiser to donate money to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Mel Parker and Renee Houston from Houston and Co Barber Shop in Karalee will be hosting a fundraiser to donate money to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Picture: Cordell Richardson

BARBERS from one Ipswich business will be picking up the razors and scissors to work for free next weekend, with all proceeds to be donated to help victims impacted by the horrendous bushfires that are currently burning across the country.

Renee Houston from Houston and Co Barber Shop in Karalee will donate 100 per cent of profits from haircuts done between 10am-2pm on Sunday, January 19 to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

Having grown up in Wollongong on the NSW south coast, Mrs Houston said she desperately wanted to help those who were risking their lives on the fire front line, as well as support families who have lost everything.

“When you see the bushfires on television, you do feel pretty helpless,” she said.

“These beautiful towns are losing everything they own. It’s just devastating.

“I know so many people that are close to the fires, but haven’t directly been affected yet.

“I spoke to my husband about doing something, but it was actually my right hand wingman Rach that came up with the fundraiser idea.”

Four barbers will be working on the day so they can get as many people in and out of the chairs as quickly as possible.

“I think a lot of people are thinking ‘how can I help?’ So why don’t you come down and get tidied up, and walk out the door looking great knowing you have helped a good cause,” Mrs Houston said.

The business also hopes to have a sausage sizzle on the day, but are waiting on approval.

“We are hoping to have a barbecue and we are thinking we would like to donate the money to that to help our wildlife,” Mrs Houston said.

Houston and Co Barber Shop is located at the Karalee Shopping Village, 39/52 Junction Rd, Chuwar.