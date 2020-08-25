Why the Lockyer will ditch Brisbane tourism for country team

RATEPAYERS will contribute an extra $20,000 annually for Lockyer council to align with a different tourism body.

At present, the Lockyer Valley falls under Brisbane Marketing, but councillors have approved a changeover to align with Southern Queensland Country Tourism.

It’s a move that will hopefully boost tourism in the Lockyer Valley, councillors agreed.

The move comes with a $20,000 fee increase, bringing council over budget.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook said council should be critical of the additional spending.

“It’s a significant increase in the subscription cost,” he said.

“We have been critical for what we are getting for our $40,000. We should experience a significant increase in the level of return if we are spending 50 per cent more.”

By moving to Southern Queensland Country Tourism, councillors hoped there would be an improved focus on regional tourism.

It would mean the SQCT boundary would start from the eastern end of the Lockyer Valley, then move up the range into Toowoomba.

Councillor Janice Holstein said tourism assistance under the Brisbane banner had only improved slightly during the years.

“Going back some time we were paying money and getting nothing because they were only interested in the city, bay and coast,” Cr Holstein said.

“Going country, it’s a plus obviously, it’s a significant extra cost. I would hope we are getting value for money.

“We don’t want the Toowoomba carnival of flowers on our sign.”

It was decided in the meeting council would make the move to SQCT and make budget allocations for the additional annual fee.