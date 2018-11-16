Why NBA feud is far from over

Draymond Green claims he and Kevin Durant have resolved their "issues".

GOLDEN State Warriors star Draymond Green says he has settled his differences with teammate Kevin Durant and warned that the NBA champions will not "crumble" over their recent locker room strife.

Green was suspended for one game on Tuesday for "conduct detrimental to the team" following a furious bust-up with Durant during the team's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week.

Reports said Durant and several other teammates had argued with Green after he had held on to possession with the final play of regulation time, rather than pass to Durant.

Speaking ahead of the Warriors' game against the Houston Rockets, won 107-86 by the Rockets, Green said he had buried the hatched with Durant following the row.

"Kevin and I spoke, we're moving forward," Green told reporters. "It's no secret I am an emotional player, I wear my emotions on my sleeve and I play with those same emotions.

"Sometimes they get the best of me and it doesn't work to my favour.

"I'm going to live with that. I'm never going to change who I am. I'm going to approach the game the way that I always do and we'll continue to move forward."

Green, meanwhile, laughed off suggestions that the discord heralded the beginning of the end of the Warriors dynasty.

The franchise has reached four straight NBA finals and is chasing a fourth title in five years this season.

However, the current group of players faces an uncertain future with both Durant and Klay Thompson entering free agency in 2019.

Golden State stars Kevin Durant and Draymond Green apparently don't see eye to eye.

Green insisted that talk of the end of an era was premature.

"I've read a lot about 'Is this the end of the run?' Or 'Did I ruin it?' Or 'Did I force Kevin to leave?'" Green said.

"At the end of the day, whatever Kevin decides to do, whatever Klay decides to do, we've had great years together and I support everybody wholeheartedly 100 per cent.

"As a man and as a human being you have the right to do what you want with your life, so I'll never question that," said Green, adding that the Warriors could emerge even more united following the row.

"What you must know is, everyone on this organisation, from a player, not myself, not Kevin, not anybody else, is going to beat us," Green said.

"If you're one of them other 29 teams, you've got to beat us. We're not going to beat us. We're going to continue doing what we do.

"I apologise for ruining your stories but if this only makes Kevin, myself and the rest of my teammates stronger, then that's what it's going to be. You think you saw something before, then good luck with us now.

"We're not gonna crumble off an argument. We're going to move forward."

'WHO THE F--- YOU TALKING TO?'

The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reports from sources "in the locker room, the front office and to adjacent parties," on what earned Green his suspension:

Green took exception to how Durant addressed him. The exact dialogue couldn't be recounted as it was said, but it began with Green immediately firing back.

"Who the f--- you talking to?"

According to multiple sources, Green then went on to make it clear he's been making plays for years.

He reminded Durant the Warriors were winning before Durant showed up so he wouldn't stand for Durant talking to him as if he were a scrub.

Green accused Durant of making the whole season about him even though he was going to leave after this season. Green let out his frustrations about how Durant has handled free agency - keeping his options open and keeping the story alive, consuming the Warriors and their season with talk of what Durant will do next.

That's the mild version. The original version included Green calling Durant a "bitch" several times - disrespect that management said was too harsh to overlook.

WHY THIS MAY NOT BE OVER YET

Draymond Green plans to appeal the Golden State Warriors' decision to suspend him for one game with the help of the NBPA.

Green forfeited his $120,000 game check due to Golden State's decision.

While Green accepted the suspension, a source said he was surprised at the inherent fine.

CBS Sports' DJ Siddiqi notes that this is worthwhile news because you very rarely ever hear of a player appealing a team-related fine.

Because Draymond will choose to appeal this suspension fine - which means he thinks it's unfair - this topic of a possible Durant-Green feud will only continue in the coming days.

If Green had opted to accept the fine and punishment for his words with Durant, the Warriors would have probably been able to move on from Monday's fiasco rather easily by stringing together a few victories.

