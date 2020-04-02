Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Barb's Kitchen owner Barbara Frohloff with another form of fuel – great coffee.
Barb's Kitchen owner Barbara Frohloff with another form of fuel – great coffee.
Business

Why Somerset petrol station is charging bargain prices

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHEAP petrol is available in the Somerset, if you know where to look.

While most service stations along the Warrego Highway between Plainland and Haigslea are charging an average of 119.9c/L for unleaded petrol, one servo is going against the grain.

Already beating competitors’ prices by more than 15c/L, Barb’s Kitchen just lowered petrol prices again, offering unleaded petrol for 102c/L.

Barb’s Kitchen owner Barbera Frohloff said the price had just been dropped again this morning.

“(Petrol chains) are told how much they have to charge but, because I’m an independent, it’s up to me to decide what I charge for my fuel,” she said.

READ MORE: Iconic highway service station reopens dining room

READ MORE: Where can you get tested for coronavirus in the West Moreton region

“As long as I can make a profit and pay my bills is how I determine my price.”

Barb’s Kitchen is offering the lowest price on the Warrego Highway between Ipswich and Toowoomba, and is beating every price in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

The low prices at Barb’s Kitchen have also been enticing people to the kitchen, where hungry customers are offered hot meals, sandwiches, milkshakes, soft drinks and coffee.

Barb said at her Fernvale cafe, nearly 80 per cent of her customer-base came from dine-in traffic.

Following the coronavirus outbreak and government safety measures put in place, business has been slow.

“Everyone’s told to stay home unless they have to go out for work and necessities,” she said.

“So it’s been affected there, too – a lot of businesses are suffering.”

barb's kitchen ipswich lockyer valley minden petrol price somerset region toowoomba
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iconic highway service station reopens dining room

        premium_icon Iconic highway service station reopens dining room

        News The dining room has reopened to one group of hungry customers, following a new allowance.

        New results show postal votes key in tight final seat race

        premium_icon New results show postal votes key in tight final seat race

        News Figures obtained exclusively by the Gatton Star show postal votes will...

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Why News is being forced to suspend community papers

        Breaking Why we need urgent government reform to save local media voices

        Gatton ammo sellers almost out of stock

        premium_icon Gatton ammo sellers almost out of stock

        News A Gatton business says an increase in sales in the US is impacting supplies in...