Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Why sneeze guards, routine cleaning will stay post pandemic

Margie Maccoll
1st Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PREVENTIVE health measures introduced at regional shops to deal with COVID-19 are destined to become part of the social fabric of life.

Peter Chounding of Laidley and Hatton Vale IGA said he expected the sneeze guards at check-outs would become a permanent feature, and the stores had just invested in automatic hand sanitisers at store entrances, at a cost of $2000 each.

“I don’t think any of that stuff will go away,” he said.

Increased cleaning measures have also been introduced, which include hourly cleaning of commonly used touch points on trolleys, handrails and freezer doors.

“It’s been a big cost in extra wages – we’re just lucky we haven’t seen any illness,” Mr Chounding said.

Supa IGA Gatton manager Jason Rayner introduced similar physical barriers and said he expects they will remain for the foreseeable future and may become permanent.

READ MORE: New safety measures introduced at Lockyer supermarket

He said he thought their extra cleaning measures would become “standard practice”.

Mr Rayner said customers had responded positively to the health measures and most were diligent in maintaining them.

Laidley IGA front-end supervisor Amanda with new perplex glass shields. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Laidley IGA front-end supervisor Amanda with new perplex glass shields. Picture: Dominic Elsome

He said staff had also responded well after initial concerns were overcome.

“I think they were a bit anxious at the start with how we were going to handle it,” he said. “They’re dealing with it and pretty comfortable with the way it’s going.”

The stores reported that the frantic buying – particularly of toilet paper and cleaning goods at the beginning of the virus threat – had settled down, although some brands continued to suffer reduced stocks.

“For a few weeks it was bedlam but it’s calmed down” Mr Chounding said.

But the supply of orders put in by the store continues to fall short with some brands not being available for an array of reasons.

READ MORE: Local grocer offers TP refund to competitor’s customers

“We have the items people want, but still don’t have the variety,” Mr Chounding said.

He said the business was trading about 50 per cent above normal, which he attributed to people eating at home and not being as able to visit restaurants and cafes.

Articles contributed today by Margie Macoll were supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusgatton iga
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exporters are finding new markets

        premium_icon Exporters are finding new markets

        Business Exporters are facing their biggest-ever challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic but they remain determined to hook new customers.

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        $721 million payday for struggling Australians

        Breaking Government’s $721 million repayment for welfare recipients

        Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        premium_icon Flood victims huge compensation win after class action

        News Hundreds of millions of dollars expected for flood victims

        Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        premium_icon Student’s cracking good job making rural dream a reality

        Business A uni student who took on placement at a Lockyer Valley chiropractic clinic has...