Why sales aren’t dropping at this Somerset store

DEMAND is spiking for one particular item – and it isn’t toilet paper or hand sanitiser.

Shoppers recently confined to their homes due to coronavirus are getting stuck into projects around the house, and they can’t get enough of DIY products, according to a Somerset business owner.

Fernvale Produce Mitre 10 owner Mark Wells said his hardware store was still attracting customers but they were spending money on different items than usual.

“A lot of people are working from home and so they’re coming in and buying things to do little projects while they’re working at home,” Mr Wells said.

“So that’s a positive outcome of the whole negative situation we’re living in.”

Sales in the store had dropped in a couple of departments, but because of the sudden appeal of DIY, sales hadn’t decreased overall.

“I think there is a bit more than usual in the DIY area,” Mr Wells said.

“I’ve spoken to quite a few customers who are expecting to have more time at home so they’re getting ready for that.”

He said customers had mentioned trips and plans which had fallen through, due to the virus.

“They might have been thinking about a camping trip and now they’re thinking about a painting weekend,” he said.

“I had a fellow come in saying he had been meaning to get to some repair job he was doing, he grabbed what he needed and off he went.”

Mr Wells said pet supplies and stock feed sales had dropped.