Travel costs, Expenses Reimbursement Policy, Roma. s-c-s
News

Why regional towns are backing Aussie migration inquiry

Nathan Greaves
by
26th Sep 2019 5:00 AM

A FEDERAL inquiry into migration in regional Australia is currently underway, attracting submissions from organisations and individuals through the state.

At least one Queensland community has publicly backed the push for more immigration into regional centres with leaders saying the town's major business has a proven track record of successfully welcoming, educating and training overseas workers.

Just over an hour north-east of Brisbane, the Somerset Regional Council is looking capitalise on the project to back its already hard-working immigrant population.

Read the full story here

david coleman editors picks immigration kilcoy pastoral company somerset council
Gatton Star

