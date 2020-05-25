Why Prince William is reliving the heartache of losing mum

A new UK documentary has revealed Prince William’s heartache of losing his mother Princess Diana when he was a teenager, along with how having kids has caused his “emotions come back in leaps and bounds”.

Prince William has revealed how having children made him relive the "overwhelming" heartache of losing his mother Princess Diana when he was a teenager.

The future king was only 15 when he walked behind his mother's coffin with Prince Harry, who was only 12 at the time.

Now Prince William, a father of three, has spoken about the pain of his mother's death in a new documentary which will be aired this week on UK television.

The Duke of Cambridge opens up while speaking with former professional soccer player Marvin Sordell, who grew up without a father.

Princess Diana with her sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry on a skiing holiday in Lech, Austria, on March 30, 1993. Picture: Jayne Fincher/Getty

"Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is," Prince William, 37, said.

"I think when you've been through something traumatic in life - and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger - your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it's a very different phase of life.

"And there's no one there to, kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming."

Prince William has been in lockdown at home in Norfolk, three hours north of London, with children George, Charlotte and Louis and wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Along with his brother Harry he has campaigned tirelessly for mental health, but said sometimes the feelings of pain or anxiety were unexpected.

"I think emotionally things come out of the blue that you don't ever expect or maybe you think you've dealt with and so I can completely relate to what you're saying about children coming along, it's one of the most amazing moments of life but it's also one of the scariest," he said.

In a separate address, Prince William recorded a reflection for the Church of England as part of Mental Health Week.

"I want to encourage anyone who has concerns about their own mental health, or that of others, to reach out. For some that may be through prayer and quiet reflection; for others it could be talking to a fellow parishioner, friend or family member about how they are feeling," he said.

"Whoever you talk to … finding the words to open up can be a life-changing step."

Prince Harry has also revealed the pain of his mother's death, and has waged a war with British newspapers as he claimed he wanted to protect wife Meghan from the same fate as Diana.

She died in a car, driven by a drunk driver, which crashed into a Paris tunnel at almost 200km/h in 1997. The car was being pursued by paparazzi.

Prince William has backed the Heads Up mental health campaign, along with Prince Harry.

