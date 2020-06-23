Why part of this road could be closed to the public

SHUT DOWN: Sections of Jamiesons Rd a Gatton landowner is applying to have temporarily closed.

A SECTION of road in Gatton could be closed after a landowner applied to close and rent the road section exclusively.

The section of Jamiesons Rd services several properties, all owned by the applicant.

While the final decision will be made by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council was asked if it had any objections to the proposal.

The applicant is seeking to permanently close a section of the road reserve on which a shed, built on nearby land more than 80 years ago, encroaches.

The remainder of the 800sq m of road network will be temporarily closed.

The temporary closure will allow the owner to apply for a road licence to use the area for farming purposes.

Council officers said they found no reason for the council to object to the request although Councillor Jason Cook flagged the possibility of a connection between the township of Gatton and the nearby Placid Hills area as a potential issue.

“Obviously there’s been talk over the years of connecting Placid Hills with this side of Gatton,” Cr Cook said.

“It might be 20, 30, 40 years in the future … so you don’t want to go and have to purchase land back that you relinquished.”

However, as the road he referred to would only be temporarily closed, there would be no need to repurchase the land if it were to be used.

The small section the applicant wishes to permanently close would become “unallocated state land” which the applicant would need to buy at market value from DNRME and amalgamate into their existing land.

The council unanimously voted to approve the motion.