Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Why Noosa Schoolies will be one and done

by Greg Stolz & Sophie Chirgwin
24th Nov 2020 5:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Noosa residents can rest a little easier - their Schoolies nightmare looks set to be a one-off.

The normally laid-back Sunshine Coast enclave has been invaded by thousands of teenagers after official Schoolies celebrations on the Gold Coast were cancelled because of COVID-19.

World-famous Noosa Beach had to be closed on Sunday after a huge party overnight left the sand littered with broken bottles.

Locals complained of finding a trail of broken glass, used condoms, cigarette butts and 'nangs' (nitrous oxide canisters used by teens to get high) around Noosa.

"Who allowed this to happen?" one woman posted on a community Facebook page.

But Schoolies organisers say bookings are already flooding in for 2021 celebrations at traditional hotspot Surfers Paradise.

"The Year 11 kids traditionally start booking for next year's Schoolies now and bookings for the Gold Coast are really strong," Schoolies.com boss Matt Lloyd said.

"I'd say the influx to Noosa is a one-off, a COVID aberration."

 

Jade Jacobs, 17, Tahlia Ivanovic, 17, and Jessica Clotworthy, 18, of Logan are among the few schoolies on the Gold Coast after the official event was scrapped. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Jade Jacobs, 17, Tahlia Ivanovic, 17, and Jessica Clotworthy, 18, of Logan are among the few schoolies on the Gold Coast after the official event was scrapped. Picture: Nigel Hallett

 

Whereas the first week of Schoolies traditionally attracts about 20,000 teen revellers to the Gold Coast, the numbers this year are only in the hundreds.

Mr Lloyd said there would be a similarly small crowd of NSW and Victorian school-leavers on the Glitter Strip for the second week of Schoolies.

He said tomorrow's reopening of the Queensland border to Sydney, and potentially Victoria, had come too late for Schoolies and many southern teens were heading to Byron Bay or Lorne.

Shailer Park High graduates Jessica Clotworthy, Tahlia Ivanovic and Jessica Clotworthy are among only a relative handful of school-leavers celebrating on the Gold Coast.

They're finding it almost eerily quiet, especially during the day.

"We're having a good time but are mostly staying up in the apartment," Jessica said.

"The vibe seems a lot better at Noosa for the parties as there's a lot more people up there this year."

 

 

Originally published as Why Noosa Schoolies will be one and done

More Stories

noosa party schoolies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Lockyer’s graduates take to red carpet in style

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Lockyer’s graduates take to red carpet in style

        News Glitz and Glam. If you missed seeing the Lockyer 2020 graduates on formal night, you can catch all the action in this bumper gallery.

        420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

        Premium Content 420 MOVEMENT: Gatton farmer tells court he won't quit drugs

        News A GATTON man has told a magistrate he would be very unlikely to get off drugs and...

        Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

        Premium Content Milk tanker rolls on Warrego highway

        Breaking A large tanker has rolled on the Warrego Highway, with its contents reportedly...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail