Why Lockyer stayed warm while surrounding towns froze

COOL: The Bureau of Meteorology attributed the region’s higher temperature to wind, which stopped cool air from settling but may have made the morning feel colder.

COOL: The Bureau of Meteorology attributed the region’s higher temperature to wind, which stopped cool air from settling but may have made the morning feel colder.

IT MAY have felt icy cold this morning but, as the mercury sank below zero in surrounding areas, it stayed relatively warm across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

Dropping to only 7.7C, Gatton met its lowest temperature of the day this morning at 6.55am while towns such as Warwick, Amberley and Kingaroy hit -2C, 1.3C and 1.9C, respectively.

LOCAL NEWS: Strange reasons Lockyer speeding cases will go to trial

The Bureau of Meteorology attributed the region’s higher temperature to wind, which stopped cool air from settling but may have made the morning feel colder.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said it appeared wind may have played in a role in keeping the air warmer.

“It was just a touch windier in Gatton than in Amberley or Warwick,” Ms Wong said.

“That could be a reason it was a bit warmer. It really doesn’t take much of the wind, just a couple of knots for it to maintain a bit of warmth in the air.”

LOCAL NEWS: Car smashes through Lockyer house

While it may have kept the air warmer, the wind makes it feel colder.

“When the wind’s a little bit stronger, it feels colder because the wind removes that layer of warm air from around your body, making you feel colder,” Ms Wong said.

“But the actual temperature drops slowly because its moving around so the cold air can’t settle as much as it could – it’s the cold air coming into contact with the surface of the earth that makes it really cold.”

READ MORE: ‘Hearing voices’: Court told why woman smokes weed

Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to remain relatively warm.

“The last couple of mornings (in Gatton) have been a little bit cooler with yesterday at 6.2C and Tuesday morning was really cold at 2.6C,” Ms Wong said.

“It should gradually warm up in terms of those minimum temperatures – it will be similar to this morning but gradually warming up into the weekend,” she said.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.