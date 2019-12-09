Why locals say it will rain in the Lockyer this Friday

SEND HER DOWN: A surface trough is likely to produce showers and storms towards the end of the week. Picture: BOM

IT MIGHT not be scientific, but there’s a reason residents of Forest Hill are convinced it will rain this Friday – the Christmas Carnival is on.

Even organiser Ann Bichel knows it's a high probability the festivities will bring the heavens down.

“This might be our only chance for rain,” Ms Bichel said.

The village wisdom is being backed up by the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers and storms for the end of the week.

Meteorologist Kimba Wong said the forecasts showed shower and storm activity from Thursday through to Saturday.

“In terms of rainfall totals, at the moment we’re not expecting widespread significant rainfall totals,” Ms Wong said.

“It will probably be quite isolated shower and thunderstorm activity, so a little bit hit and miss.

“Isolated rainfall totals may be in excess of 20mm.”

A weather pattern in the west of the state is causing the instability that will bring about the wet weather.

“We have a surface trough that will be approaching from the west so that will gradually move eastwards over the coming days into the end of this week,” she said.

“As it comes further eastwards, it draws in that moisture from the ocean and provides a patch of instability, just enough to get a couple of showers and storms out of it.”

It will be a welcome change for the region, which sweltered through record high temperatures on the weekend.

Gatton reached 42.6C on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 42C set in 2002.

While temperatures are still warm, and will likely stay in the high 30s for the rest of the week, the weekend will bring some welcome relief with a southerly change bringing temperatures down to the low 30s.