Christine Olsen speaking to One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts at the Boonooroo Community Hall.
News

Why local residents are worried about $2B wind farm project

Jessica Cook
12th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 6:03 AM
CHRONIC health problems, uncontrollable bushfires, noise pollution and destruction of endangered migratory birds and butterflies.

These are a small selection of the concerns raised by residents at a community forum to discuss the impacts of the proposed wind farm in the Tuan Forest.

Just under 30 people turned up for the event hosted by One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts and One Nation Candidate for Maryborough Sharon Lohse.

People had travelled from all over the Fraser Coast to discuss the $2 billion dollar project.

The common thread between most attendees was frustration over the alleged lack of community consultation during the early stages of the project's application.

Sen Roberts told the Chronicle the time spent listening to residents was valuable.

"These people are very well informed," he said.

"The sheer quality of the statements and the knowledge these people have."

Sen Roberts claimed the construction of the wind turbines would be devastating not just for local residents, but that it would be crippling for electricity prices across the state.

More to come.

