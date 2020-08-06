Why Laidley artist never tires of creating masterpieces

Laidley artist Robbie Greer is exhibiting his work in Toogoolawah for the first time. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

LAIDLEY artist Robbie Greer will exhibit his art for the next six weeks in Toogoolawah at his first solo exhibition.

The self-taught artist has entered many shows, but never showcased his work in a dedicated exhibition before.

He was approached to display his work, Rusticated-Art, at the The Condensery, Toogoolawah, where it will remain on display until September 27.

“I thought it was a bit of an honour to be asked,” Mr Greer said.

He said his collection at Toogoolawah included a series of drawings on wood and a number of original pieces he never thought to exhibit.

He describes his work as platinum-finished, which involves drawing his piece in graphite first, then adding ink to the image.

Laidley artist Robbie Greer. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL

“I always say if you can hold a pencil and write your name then you can learn to draw,” Mr Greer said.

Artist Frank Clarke inspired Mr Greer’s passion for creativity 11 years ago.

“He pulled out a paint brush and with a few strokes, there was a tree – I couldn’t believe it,” Mr Greer said.

“I always thought an artist had to be born or have arty parents, but he had me hooked.”

Mr Greer said it wasn’t long before he realised he had to learn to draw to add more detail to his pictures.

“It’s the only job I’ve done where I haven’t become bored,” Mr Greer said.

“I’ve had restaurants, pubs and car dealership jobs, but when they got going I lost interest.

“But with art, it’s always changing and I’m always learning.

“When you do it every day you can see the progress.”