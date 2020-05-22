Why Kelly Clarkson is selling her LA estate

Kelly Clarkson and manager-husband Brandon Blackstock are selling their California estate. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

First year American Idol winner in 2002, Kelly Clarkson has not only crafted a stellar award-winning career, but over the last 18 years her creativity has taken on a life of its own.

While Clarkson is bunkered down at her mansion in Tennesse, enjoying the wide open spaces and peacefulness of their ranch, she and manager-husband Brandon Blackstock have decided to sell their California estate, with an asking price of $AU 15.26 million ($US 9.995 million), according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.

The unassuming front of the home looks like a modern farmhouse. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Built in 2018, the San Fernando Valley Encino home is comfortably sized for Kelly's family of six with many indoor and outdoor venues for entertaining groups of extended family and friends.

Included in the 1,000 sqm abode are stunning formal living and dining rooms, eight bedrooms - one a master suite with its own private patio, eleven bathrooms and a spacious kitchen and family room dining space with pool and lawn views.

Not far to go if you’re thirsty after a game of pool. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

The layout also offers a number of private getaway spaces, both indoors and out, that provide spots for quiet meditation or to kick back and read a book.

Recreation is easy to find, whether it is in the game room with its own kitchenette for snacks or the large pool deck with dining area near the kitchen or the twin bars and outdoor kitchen with fireplace and lots of space for sun loungers.

Bathrooms so big you need an animal rug. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

The pool, spa and lawn beyond are completely private with walls and mature shrubbery. There is also a separate two-bedroom guesthouse.

Clarkson is a woman of many talents; writing and singing top-of-the-charts songs, writing children's books, acting, coaching on The Voice, and now hosts her own television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The gym. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

The Texan has always been popular for her girl-next-door persona and fresh, energetic personality. From growing up very poor, she know has a staggering net worth of more than $45 million

The 38-year old has developed a unique decorating style, which is also evident in her waterfront Tennessee mansion, the Montana ranch where she and her family are hunkering down during the 2020 pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson performs before the 2011 NRL Grand Final at ANZ Stadium in 2011 in Sydney. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The private calming lounge area. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Kelly Clarkson attends STX Films World Premiere of "UglyDolls" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

What a kitchen. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Clarkson is known for her own unique style. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

The expansive outdoor area. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

That’s a statement double shower. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

One of the home’s many bedrooms. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass

Clarkson has her own unique style. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The walk in robe is next level. Picture: Cameron Carothers for Compass