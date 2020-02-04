Why James Blunt is making us cry

James Blunt is making the whole world cry.

And it's not for his championship Twitter slapdowns, but the heartbreaking video for his new single Monsters.

The song is a living eulogy to his dad, Charles, who requires a transplant for stage four Chronic Kidney Disease and features a sobbing Blunt beside his father in the video.

The vulnerable and heartbreaking lyrics of Monsters have resonated with fans - even those not partial to his music.

James Blunt shares his love for his father in Monsters. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"We're both ex-Army, we're both Brits and like Aussie men, discussing the weird subject of feelings is not something we have ever needed to do or done," Blunt said in Sydney on Monday.

"(Monsters) is me saying to him he is much more than a father to me, he's my friend as well.

"As I've insinuated by putting out this song, what's the point of having a eulogy if you don't get to hear it.

"The death of a parent is a unique and individual pain yet we all go through it. I think that's why people are touched by this song because I have expressed a personal pain that people can entirely relate to."

Blunt's sixth album Once Upon A Mind, which hit the top five in Australia, is the singer's most personal work since his debut record, Back To Bedlam.

The first single, Cold, is an apology to his wife, Sofia Wellesley, their two sons, his family and friends, for his "minstrel" job taking him away from them. The album closer, The Greatest, was written for his two boys, who Blunt and Wellesley fiercely protect from the spotlight.

Blunt has dedicated much of his new album to wife Sofia Wellesley and their children. Picture: Getty Images

Blunt said his sixth album shares the same "no fear, no filter" approach as his first which propelled him to global success with the singles, You're Beautiful and Goodbye My Lover.

"These songs mean so much more because they are about real things going on in my life, inspired by real people and are back to being unfiltered and without fear," he said.

"The songs for my children, I won't have another chance to write those songs again, so they have to have a depth of meaning, the songs about my wife, are laying my feelings bare.

"These songs are more for me and for us than they are for my record company or the public."

James Blunt will be back to tour Australia in November. Image: Supplied

While spruiking Once Upon A Mind and his next tour of Australia in November on his flying visit here, Blunt is also trying to drive business for another endeavour.

He wants everyone to go for a pint and a feed at his Fox and Pheasant hotel in London's Chelsea neighbourhood, the local pub he bought to save it from developers who wanted to turn it into an apartment complex.

But his attention to detail in renovating the pub resulting in an embarrassing encounter - and awesome James Blunt anecdote - in a Berlin toilet.

"Loos are hugely important. During the build, I was in Soho House in Berlin and I went to the men's (bathroom) there and saw the perfect urinals," he said.

James Blunt with Elton John at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018. Picture: Getty Images

"So I stepped away, took a picture and as I did, someone walked in, saw me taking pictures of an urinal and then looked at me and said 'Oh my god, you're James Blunt.

"Somewhere he's now relaying the story about I met James Blunt and he's an urinal fetishist. Those are now the loos I have in the pub and I'm really proud of them."

James Blunt returns to perform at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne on November 18 and Sydney's State Theatre on November 20.