Why it’s so smokey in the Valley
AN ACRID, smoky haze has swallowed the Lockyer Valley and surrounding areas, and isn’t expected to disperse until this afternoon or evening.
A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman explained recent wind conditions were to blame, pushing smoke up from the bushfires in New South Wales.
The smoke accumulating in the Valley is expected to last for most of the day, until the wind shifts in a more northerly direction sometime this afternoon.
Dry conditions will continue this week, with temperatures expected to rise towards the high thirties this week.
A high fire danger remains in the area, with a total fire ban in place for the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Scenic Rim and Somerset regions, until midnight, Wednesday 13.