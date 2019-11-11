Menu
A smoky haze has once again settled over Gatton and its surrounds.
Why it’s so smokey in the Valley

Nathan Greaves
11th Nov 2019 9:21 AM

AN ACRID, smoky haze has swallowed the Lockyer Valley and surrounding areas, and isn’t expected to disperse until this afternoon or evening.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman explained recent wind conditions were to blame, pushing smoke up from the bushfires in New South Wales.

READ MORE: No barbecue - total fire ban for 42 shires

The smoke accumulating in the Valley is expected to last for most of the day, until the wind shifts in a more northerly direction sometime this afternoon.

Dry conditions will continue this week, with temperatures expected to rise towards the high thirties this week.

A high fire danger remains in the area, with a total fire ban in place for the Gold Coast, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Logan, Scenic Rim and Somerset regions, until midnight, Wednesday 13.

