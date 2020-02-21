Why it is important to ‘rest’ your paddocks

Dr Mark Hohenhaus discusses the importance of rotating animals into new areas, and resting paddocks.

ROTATING stock into new paddocks should become a regular habit for graziers to help promote fresh plant growth for animals.

Dr Mark Hohenhaus, of Valley Livestock Services, recommends rotating animals and resting paddocks every four-to-six weeks.

“That’s what’s required to one, allow the plants to establish themselves properly, and two, to provide sufficient vegetative growth to satisfy the needs of the animal.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re talking cattle, horses, sheep, goats or other grazing animals, you need to allow that time.”

He explained plants needed time to establish fresh growth,

“If you graze it prematurely, animals can pull out young plants, thereby decreasing your plant population,” he said.

Mr Hohenhaus has spent much of his life managing animals, and has spent many years passing those skills on to others.

“I’ve been doing this all my life, really. I was brought up on a sheep and beef cattle property,” he said.

“I’ve always taught pasture management, and that sort of thing.”

Even after the recent rain, he said it was still important to continue providing animals with regular food, and not simply turn them loose on the green paddocks.

“From the animal perspective, quite often when you’ve received rain we have what agronomists call a green drought,” he said.

“There’s insufficient green material to satisfy the animal’s appetite, and they use a lot of energy chasing the feed.”

This is because the plants which shoot up quickly after rain are not always the most nutritious, and their swift spread can impact the growth of more beneficial plants.

Abrupt changes in diet can also impact animals.

“Also bear in mind that the animal’s sudden change in diet will often cause digestive upsets,” Mr Hohenhaus said.

“It’s a good idea to keep feeding your animals after you’ve received good grass rains, that will help prevent the scouring which can be caused by the change in diet from dry feed to lush greens.”

He also advised that property owners should make sure to inspect the condition of paddocks before rotating animals into new ones.

“Some soils can become quite boggy as well straight after rain, so sometimes it’s best to keep them somewhat confined until the ground dries out a little bit,” he said.

“If you let them out into boggy paddocks, if they’re weakened by the drought, they can get stuck in the mud, or tire themselves out.”