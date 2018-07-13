Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson slams MKR and MasterChef

IAIN "Huey" Hewitson is not a fan of MasterChef and My Kitchen Rules.

The Kiwi chef, 69, blasted the reality shows during an interview on A Current Affair and said they "do a terrible disservice to the public".

"They're game shows, they're not cooking shows," Hewitson said.

"They start off simple and then the next time you turn around they're doing deconstructed rubbish with smears on the plate. And this new thing when they start talking to people, they say, 'Now please tell me about your philosophy.' Who gives a …?"

Iain ‘Huey’ Hewitson appeared on A Current Affair last night.

The ACA reporter put it to the TV chef that some people might accuse him of being jealous of MKR and MasterChef's success, but he denied that's the case.

"I think these shows are brilliantly produced and I have no axe to grind with the judges," he said.

"I object to what it is doing to people at home making their fancypants food, whereas they'd do a heck of a lot better buying a brilliant chicken, roasting in the oven with some nice root vegetables … than trying to make pickled ducks bums with truffle oil.

"I'm not going to pick on shows like MasterChef, I really am not," Hewitson said, before doing just that.

"I don't even hate the presenters … much. But I think the problem with them is they do a terrible disservice to the public 'cos they make all the food look so complicated.

"Don't be pretentious, for goodness sake. All you're doing is cooking. It is not rocket science."

Hewitson, who has been presenting on TV since 1991, has now set up his own YouTube channel called Huey's Fabulous Fast Food for One or Two.