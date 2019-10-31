Why ‘hurt’ Maxwell needed to walk away

AUSSIE cricket star Glenn Maxwell has dramatically left the Australian cricket squad to take an indefinite break away from the game.

Cricket Australia announced on Thursday Maxwell has removed himself from Australia's Twenty20 squad after recognising himself that he needed a break away from cricket.

It comes after the 31-year-old all-rounder starred in Australia's Twenty20 mauling of Sri Lanka in Adelaide on Sunday where he smashed 62 runs off just 28 balls.

D'Arcy Short has replaced Maxwell in the Aussie squad ahead of the third T20 International against Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.

Cricket Australia said in a media release that Maxwell's absence from the game is expected to be short.

The Aussie cricket team's psychologist Dr Michael Lloyd said in the statement that Maxwell is being pro-active in his treatment.

Aussie cricket coach Justin Langer said Maxwell - like countless others - has been wearing a mask to hide his private battle with mental health.

Langer said in a press conference in Melbourne on Thursday afternoon that Maxwell's smiles during Australia's back-to-back wins over Sri Lanka have concealed the truth of his situation.

"We saw how he fielded again yesterday, but he had to put on a mask," Langer said.

"People in public positions often have to put on masks. That's the mask he puts on. That's his armour, his energy and the way he plays. He's the great entertainer, but underneath the mask, I could just sense it.

"You know how you can just sense with people, when they're not quite right, and I just asked him the day before the Adelaide game, and that's when he said, 'Na, I probably need to have a little bit of a chat'".

Glenn Maxwell was smiling just yesterday.

Langer said Maxwell will undergo a mental health assessment in Melbourne soon and will remain in regular contact with team officials.

He said there is no timeframe yet for Maxwell's return.

"I'm not sure what prompted (Maxwell's mental health deterioration) just before Adelaide, but you could just tell something wasn't quite right and he wasn't going to say it," Langer said.

"Even though in Adelaide he had that incredible innings. And he fielded like a genius. (But) I don't think he got much joy out of it to be honest and that's not much fun.

"We're not just here to win games of cricket, we're here to have fun while we're doing it. "He's probably not having as much fun as he would like, even though he's had that smile on his face."

WHY MAXWELL'S MENTAL HEALTH SPIRALLED

Glenn Maxwell has reportedly been overwhelmed by a taxing schedule and his ultimate failure to secure a spot in the Aussie test team, according to cricket guru Robert Craddock.

The veteran cricket scribe told Fox Sports News on Thursday there were rumours Maxwell was struggling after a double blow during Australia's marathon ODI World Cup and Ashes tour in England.

Craddock says Maxwell pushed himself desperately hard to force his way into the Aussie Ashes squad and was left frustrated when overlooked for the entire series.

Glenn Maxwell has endured a difficult year.

His selection snub came just days after Australia was eliminated from the World Cup in a semi-final loss to England - where Maxwell failed to play his best cricket.

He had also made himself available to play County Cricket in England earlier this year in a bid to prove to selectors he was ready for the Ashes on foreign soil.

Maxwell's hopes were dashed at the first hurdle when he couldn't even earn selection for the Australia A tour match against the Aussie test team where Ashes spots were on the line.

Craddock says Maxwell was left "frustrated" and "hurt" after putting so much work in just to ultimately fall flat.

"There have been rumours for a while that Glenn's been struggling" Craddock said.

"I must say that he has had an overwhelmingly busy schedule and part of that's to do with trying to get his cricket career to a place where he hasn't quite been able to get to. And that's back to test cricket.

"He went over to Lancashire a couple of times, he's been over to India, to Dubai, to England, and he's been to training camps.

"Glenn went to County Cricket to try and get that Ashes spot and just the relentless nature of the cricket circuit has ground him down."

He said he applauded Cricket Australia's handling of the situation - despite Maxwell facing a "tough year".

"They've been watching Glenn for a while," Craddock said.

"There's a bit of frustration there. He was selected in the World Cup and went only average in it. And he was not selected in the trial for the Ashes - before they picked the squad for the First Ashes Test - that trial they had in Southampton.

"That would have really hurt him because he was basically shunted out of the World Cup team. It's been a tough year for him in that regard."

TEAM DOCTOR EXPLAINS MAXWELL'S 'SHORT' BREAK

Team psychologist Dr Lloyd said Maxwell's indefinite break is a decision the star allrounder reached with team officials and medical staff.

"Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health," he said.

"As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game.

"Glenn was proactive in identifying these issues and engaging with support staff."

CA's Executive General Manager of National Teams Ben Oliver said: "The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support.

"Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria's support staff to ensure Glenn's well-being and his reintegration into the game.

"We ask that everyone gives Glenn and his family and friends space; and respects their privacy at this time.

"He's a special player and an important part of the Australian cricket family. We hope to see him back in the team during the summer.

"It's important we look after Glenn and all our players."

Members of the cricket community were on Thursday afternoon rallying around Maxwell and making public shows of support for the mercurial Victorian and his brave step to address his mental health and wellbeing.

Thoughts with Glenn Maxwell who has pulled out of team to deal with mental health problems. pic.twitter.com/sDNksFRvtr — Peter Lalor (@plalor) October 31, 2019

Wishing Glenn Maxwell all the best.



He now deserves respect, space and time to deal with his mental health issues. — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) October 31, 2019

Glenn Maxwell will return stronger. Cricket is just a game #AUSvSL @TheTiserSport — richard earle (@RichardEarle7) October 31, 2019

one area cricket has made significant progress is in is this "manning up" BS... players can feel fragile and it's good to see them accept that and seek help to deal with it... #Maxwell — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 31, 2019