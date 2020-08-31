Why fossil fuel greed is jeopardising our grandkid’s future

Send your letters to the editor to letters@gattonstar.com.au

Dear Editor,

I am shocked and in despair for my grandchildren whose future is being jeopardised by our Commonwealth’s addiction to fossil fuels and the furphy this is all about jobs at Adani and New Hope mines.

In one hour of our family round the veggie roast table, in the Blair seat of Shayne Neumann MP it’s a disappointment for me, once an ALP member.

The entire species are in peril, who we can fathom why the scientific facts don’t take precedence.

Global warming increases at a quickened pace, causing extreme bush fires, The Great Barrier Reef endangered, climate refugees predicted as ice melts, and the permafrost exposed.

Adding carbon and methane, and protection of our water is an effort akin to a war.

The Germans and Swedes have produced “Green steel.” We must do this too!

The status quo in energy is immoral. If they really cared for their constituencies manufacturing lithium batteries would compete with China who imports our lithium!

When the Mineral Council takes our M. P.s for a jaunt around the Darling Downs is nauseating.

We will be dragged down to a third world country if we don’t use the subsidies of fossil fuels towards the Renewable revolution. Green steel, Lithium batteries, electric vehicles all require energy from our politicians, and the grandkids agree with me …

J McNeil, Fernvale