Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Send your letters to the editor to letters@gattonstar.com.au
Send your letters to the editor to letters@gattonstar.com.au
Letters to the Editor

Why fossil fuel greed is jeopardising our grandkid’s future

Contributed
31st Aug 2020 1:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Dear Editor,

I am shocked and in despair for my grandchildren whose future is being jeopardised by our Commonwealth’s addiction to fossil fuels and the furphy this is all about jobs at Adani and New Hope mines.

In one hour of our family round the veggie roast table, in the Blair seat of Shayne Neumann MP it’s a disappointment for me, once an ALP member.

The entire species are in peril, who we can fathom why the scientific facts don’t take precedence.

Global warming increases at a quickened pace, causing extreme bush fires, The Great Barrier Reef endangered, climate refugees predicted as ice melts, and the permafrost exposed.

Adding carbon and methane, and protection of our water is an effort akin to a war.

The Germans and Swedes have produced “Green steel.” We must do this too!

The status quo in energy is immoral. If they really cared for their constituencies manufacturing lithium batteries would compete with China who imports our lithium!

When the Mineral Council takes our M. P.s for a jaunt around the Darling Downs is nauseating.

We will be dragged down to a third world country if we don’t use the subsidies of fossil fuels towards the Renewable revolution. Green steel, Lithium batteries, electric vehicles all require energy from our politicians, and the grandkids agree with me …

J McNeil, Fernvale

letters to the editior
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Proud parents show off little Liam after IVF success

        Premium Content Proud parents show off little Liam after IVF success

        Parenting A Spring Creek couple say they’ve been shown a new kind of love following the arrival of their first son.

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business $2.5 billion has been wiped from 10 of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars