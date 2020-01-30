Why everyone should have a water tank

WATER WISE: Placid Hills woman Chantelle thinks if everyone had a water tank, people would be more aware of how much they use.

IF EVERYONE could see just how much water they were using, they would appreciate how scarce the resource is.

That’s why one Lockyer Valley woman is urging homeowners to invest in a water tank.

Chantelle, who asked to be known only by her first name, grew up on acreage.

“I’ve always lived on tank water so I know the preciousness of (a limited water supply),” Chantelle said.

“More people would realise how quickly the water drops if they had it in a tank – they could see the level drop.”

The Placid Hills woman said as well as giving people a better understanding of how much water they were using, it would bolster water supplies in the region.

“Everyone is screaming for water but then we get these big storms come through and then the water is sitting around and going out to the ocean,” she said.

“And then people don’t have enough water for what they need to do, like top up their pool or water their gardens.”

Chantelle has three water tanks on her property, amounting to a total capacity of 80,000 litres.

When one fills up, water flows into the next one.

In the time she has had them, she has never had to pay to have the tanks topped up.

Chantelle said the price of a rainwater tank could be a barrier for some households, while others may be put off by the thought of drinking rainwater.

“I know some people think it’s gross, dirty water sitting in a tank,” she said.

“But it’s not – there are so many people living on it.

“And if you really want to go extreme, you can put a filter on your tap.”

As for the price of a water tank, she wondered why it couldn’t be partially subsidised by the government, saying the benefit of more water would outweigh the cost of the subsidy.

“If the government helped out and subsided 50 per cent, or whatever, to help everyone capture water, they wouldn’t have this crisis of dams going low,” she said.

“It’s something that, in the scheme of things, needs to be thought about because all (the government) is relying on is dams and it’s not working.”