Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Reece Saxelby pleaded guilty to Wilfully making unnecessary smoke after he was caught performing a burnout in front of police.
Reece Saxelby pleaded guilty to Wilfully making unnecessary smoke after he was caught performing a burnout in front of police.
Crime

Why driver performed burnout in front of cops

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURROUNDED by smoke from his tyres, a Lowood man explained to police why he had performed a burn out in front of them.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Reece Andrew Saxelby had been driving on a Somerset road on March 17, when his tyres began to spin.

LOCAL NEWS: Courthouse volunteers say goodbye after 11 years

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangami said police had passed Saxelby on Gatton Esk Road, Mt Hallen.

"Police appear to have been driving in the opposite direction to Mr Saxelby and, as he came back onto the road from the shoulder, he was spinning the wheels," Sgt Gangami said.

"Ultimately, there was nearly 30 metres (of smoke)."

The court heard police questioned Saxelby.

"He said his wheels did start to spin on the gravel and he decided to see how long he could keep it going," Sgt Gangami said.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Saxelby it was "pretty silly" of him to do it in front of a police car.

LOCAL NEWS: IN COURT: The 52 people appearing in Toogoolawah court

Saxelby pleaded guilty to wilfully making unnecessary smoke.

Sgt Gangami told Mr Sinclair $427 was the ticketable fine for the offence.

Saxelby landed the fine and no conviction was recorded.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

burnouts somerset crime toogoolawah magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        premium_icon Tributes reveal truckie escaped death before fatal crash

        News Tributes have flowed for the well-loved Queensland truck driver killed in a crash on Monday. He survived a terrifying ordeal in Grafton years earlier.

        REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        premium_icon REVEALED: New data shows QLD’s most tested COVID regions

        Health "We’ve done around 442,000 tests in Queensland so far"

        UPDATE: Lockyer Valley truckie, 38, killed in hwy rollover

        premium_icon UPDATE: Lockyer Valley truckie, 38, killed in hwy rollover

        News A LOCKYER Valley man has died after a truck rollover on the Leichhardt Highway.

        Why Lockyer broccoli is in big demand overseas

        premium_icon Why Lockyer broccoli is in big demand overseas

        News In less than 72 hours, broccoli grown by a Lockyer Valley farmer has landed on...