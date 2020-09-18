Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOLD: Somerset Regional Council are the proud new owners of the former Esk Fire Station (File Image).
SOLD: Somerset Regional Council are the proud new owners of the former Esk Fire Station (File Image).
Council News

Why council has bought a former fire station

Ali Kuchel
18th Sep 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER fires station could potentially become a men’s shed or a space for community group, after a council purchased the facility.

SOMERSET Regional Council purchased the former Esk fire station on Heap Street as part of a strategic acquisition.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the latest acquisition was in a bid to support the growth of the community.

“We are a growing area and with that comes a need to provide more community spaces,” Cr Lehmann said.

“There have been requests to council for community spaces from the Esk men’s shed and other community groups.

Cr Lehmann said buying the former Esk fire station meant council had options for meeting community demand.

“The opportunity has come up with the construction of the new Esk Fire station on Ipswich Street and it will also mean council will have more land near popular Pipeliner Park at Esk,” Cr Lehmann said.

Cr Lehmann said this was another great win for the community.

“It’s a strategic acquisition for Council and follows on from our recent purchase of Mt Glen Rock at Esk for recreational use,” he said.

esk fire station somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        Premium Content Dry spring calls for Lockyer water restriction plan

        News AS water levels drop, Lockyer and Somerset residents should start cutting their water consumption, QUU has said.

        Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        Premium Content Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, CHO

        News Qld man charged over death threats to Premier, Chief Health Officer

        New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

        Premium Content New-look Valley Raptors secure top draft pick, double header

        Cricket ONE of crickets rising stars will take to the field for the Gatton-based Valley...

        Suspect named in Warwick murder investigation

        Premium Content Suspect named in Warwick murder investigation

        Crime More information released about murder with a “long bladed weapon.”