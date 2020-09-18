Why council has bought a former fire station

SOLD: Somerset Regional Council are the proud new owners of the former Esk Fire Station (File Image).

A FORMER fires station could potentially become a men’s shed or a space for community group, after a council purchased the facility.

SOMERSET Regional Council purchased the former Esk fire station on Heap Street as part of a strategic acquisition.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the latest acquisition was in a bid to support the growth of the community.

“We are a growing area and with that comes a need to provide more community spaces,” Cr Lehmann said.

“There have been requests to council for community spaces from the Esk men’s shed and other community groups.

Cr Lehmann said buying the former Esk fire station meant council had options for meeting community demand.

“The opportunity has come up with the construction of the new Esk Fire station on Ipswich Street and it will also mean council will have more land near popular Pipeliner Park at Esk,” Cr Lehmann said.

Cr Lehmann said this was another great win for the community.

“It’s a strategic acquisition for Council and follows on from our recent purchase of Mt Glen Rock at Esk for recreational use,” he said.