Why Coffee Club owner has two stores 250m apart

THE only two Coffee Clubs in the Lockyer Valley are owned by the same person — and they’re no more than 250m apart.

Franchisee Boubacar Barry, known as Barry, owns both Plainland Coffee Clubs, which are separated by the Warrego Highway.

He’s owned the original store at the eastbound truck stop since 2015, and launched the westbound store earlier this year, a decision he said took a couple of months to commit to.

But why does Barry have two stores so close to each other?

Because of the expanding community and the prime location, he said.

The Coffee Club Plainland owner Boubacar Barry – aka Barry – at his newest Plainland Store on Echidna Road. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

Barry owns seven Coffee Club franchises across Southeast Queensland, including two at Ipswich, one at Buderim and one at both Redbank and Booval.

“With everything that’s happening in Plainland and Gatton, the growth is absolutely massive,” Barry said.

“The way I put it is that I’ve always loved communities, and I love to have my stores in a community where I can get involved.”

Barry, a chef by trade, bought his first franchise in 2007 after working as a head chef for the Coffee Club in Logan for about five years.

Since then he’s continued to add stores to his portfolio.

The Coffee Club Plainland owner Boubacar Barry (aka Barry), with store manager Leeann Jones. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

He said the support had been “overwhelming” since his newest Plainland store opened in February.

“Overwhelming support from the council and the community; they have opened their arms for us to come into the region and build a business,” Barry said.

“Looking at Plainland and Gatton, plus the development, I know having these two here will grow with the population …”

While the two stores are on opposite sides of the highway, they serve the same coffee and meals.

The difference is that the westbound store has a drive-through option as well as inside and outdoor dining.

The Caltex truck stop store is expected to undergo a renovation close to Easter to update its look and feel.

As for staffing, team leaders from Ipswich have relocated to the new Plainland store to develop and train new staff.

The Coffee Club Plainland store manager Leeann Jones, with owner Boubacar Barry (aka Barry). PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

But Barry said all staff were local and would always be local.

“I know people from Brisbane want to apply from there, but it will be locals that get the jobs,” he said.

“We’re very thrilled to have these businesses here.”

Barry chuckled when asked if he planned to add more stores to his portfolio.

“I’ve had business people for the last three years pinching me to put a store in Gatton, but I still need to stay married,” he said.

Barry said he was eager to become more involved in the community, by supporting sporting clubs and groups.