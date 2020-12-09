Why chiro clinic is donating consult fees to charity this weekend

Plainland’s Coast to Country Chiropractic will donate its consult fees to charity this weekend (file image).

Plainland’s Coast to Country Chiropractic will donate its consult fees to charity this weekend (file image).

A LOCKYER Valley business will donate its entire consult fees to a children’s charity to help struggling families and youngsters this Christmas.

Plainland chiropractic clinic Coast to Country will this Saturday donate consult fees to Hope For Our Children, as part of Giving Back Week from December 7 to 13.

Owner and practitioner Matt Sippel said any contribution the clinic could make would go a long way to helping members of the community in need this Christmas.

“Our practitioners and staff here at C2C have a heart for healing our community,” he said.

Through the clinic’s contribution and any donated items from the community, the charity will be able to deliver backpacks to children full of essential items.

These include socks, games, clothing, personal hygiene items and stationery.

“Being able to support children in need during some difficult situations by providing them with their own backpack jam packed full of needs and personal items is the least we can do,” Dr Sippel said.

The clinic’s doctors and staff are calling on clients and the community to drop off items to their Plainland practice this week so the backpacks can be prepared.

Many of the bags will go to vulnerable children during family and foster care transitions.

“The power to make a child smile and help relieve the burden on a family during Christmas is a great one,” Dr Matt said.

Appointments are filling fast, and anyone who can’t make an appointment for Saturday can deliver donations to the clinic throughout the week.

For more information on how to donate, contact Coast to Country Chiropractic on 5411 4017 or email admin@c2c.com.au