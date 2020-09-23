Menu
Our show societies will share in $2.1 million to help boost events for next year (File Image)
Community

Why cash-strapped show societies are getting a $2.1m boost

Ali Kuchel
23rd Sep 2020 1:13 PM
LOCAL shows will benefit in state funding, after coronavirus halted the majority of Queensland’s annual events.

Gatton, Laidley and Lowood show societies will each receive a share in $2.1 million from the Queensland Government’s Show Societies Grants program, to help conduct 2021 events.

In addition, the Toogoolawah Dairying, Agricultural and Industrial Association and the Esk Pastoral, Agricultural and Industrial Association will also receive a handout.

Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies (QCAS) General Manager, Trevor Beckingham OAM said the funding was important in helping the show societies deliver the shows.

“Many of the smaller show societies in particular, would find it extremely difficult to conduct their local show without this assistance from the Queensland Government,” Mr Beckingham said.

How our shows will benefit:

  • Gatton Show Society – $16,358
  • Esk Pastoral, Agricultural and Industrial Association – $8,925
  • Laidley A & A Society – $8,719
  • Lowood Show Society – $7,398
  • Toogoolawah Dairying, Agricultural and Industrial Association- $7,979
