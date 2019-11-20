Why carpark cut will make life easier for drivers

FINDING a carpark in Kilcoy will become more difficult, but manouvering into parking spaces will be easier for motorists according to council.

Kilcoy is the only town in the Somerset region without parallel parking, but this is set to change following a recent decision by Somerset Regional Council.

Plans are already under way to install a built-out pedestrian refuge on the northern section of Mary St, providing council with the opportunity to evaluate new options for parking.

Parking problems in Kilcoy have persisted for many years, highlighted by a parking survey conducted in the 2014/15 financial year which revealed 38 per cent of motorists failed to park properly on the street by rolling onto or over the lines, or reversing into the back of the bay.

Data from Transport and Main Roads confirms two of the six traffic accidents on Mary St in the past 15 years were related to reverse parking.

Mary St uses 60-degree reverse-in parking, which does not comply with the manoeuvring width requirements outlined by the Australian Standard AS2890.5.

Given the possible legal risks of allowing the road to remain in this state, councillors were eager to decide on a new arrangement.

“As councillors, we have to operate within the law, and the current parking doesn’t meet those requirements,” Councillor Robert Whalley said.

“I think it’s timely, and it’s important that we get it done.”

Several alternatives were considered, including 60-degree nose-in parking, 45-degree nose-in parking, and 30-degree nose-in parking, but after weighing up the limitations and benefits of these options, it was decided that parallel parking was the most viable alternative.

The introduction of parallel parking will reduce the number of available parking spaces by about 14, which will also mean less room for people to park in front of businesses.

However, councillors agreed parallel parking would be safer for pedestrians and motorists overall, and would allow space for the future installation of cycle lanes.

“I think it’s good,” Councillor Dan Hall said.

“We’ll get a bit of flak for it, but it’s good.”