Why Cadbury will be handing out free chocolate

What better way to start your summer shred than with a free box of chocolates.

WHEN it comes to Mondayitis, very few remedies will kick it to the kerb.

But, perhaps this sweet handout might get you back in the game.

From today, Cadbury chocolates will be handing out 10,000 boxes of Roses chocolates for free - and all you have to do is post a photo to Instagram.

This is how you can land yourself not one, but two boxes of free Roses chocolate.

As part of their "Say Thank You" campaign, social media users simply upload a post to Instagram from their public profile using the hashtag #saythankyouwithcadburyroses.

Those who take part in the giveaway will have the chance to win two boxes of the new Cadbury Roses range, which launched in August this year.

According to Cadbury, 1250 winners will be selected each week over four weeks, with each winner receiving two boxes.

Earlier this year, Cadbury launched one of its biggest shake-ups in Roses' 70-year history, with the company releasing a "reinvented" and "refreshed" box of chocolates we've grown to love.

For the first time in Roses history, white raspberry was included in the boxes, as well as vanilla nougat.

Other flavours that received a refresh included hazelnut crème crisp, Turkish delight, hazelnut swirl, caramel deluxe, classic caramel, dark mocha nougat and the classic milk.

The old and the new Roses, which were relaunched in August this year.

But perhaps the biggest headspin for consumers was the elimination of the twist wrappers.

According to a spokesperson, the new wrappers - dubbed 'flow wrap' - were created to end "accidental unwrapping and minimise flavour transfer between pieces".

"This new evolution of Cadbury Roses reflects the changing taste preferences of consumers," a spokesperson said in August.

The giveaway will go until Sunday, November 25.