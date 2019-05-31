Why Amazon wants Alexa in your every room

AMAZON wants to bring Alexa into every room in your home.



Sound creepy? Big Brother or The Circle come to mind?



It well could be were it not for privacy features that allow you to turn off the camera from the outside world.



The Echo Show 5, which has a 5.5 inch screen, HD camera and built-in camera shutter, will retail in Australia for $129.



"Since we launched the first Echo Show device, customers have told us that they love asking Alexa to show them things,'' Tom Taylor of Amazon Alexa said.



"Whether it's a recipe for chicken parma, their to-do list, or Prime Video. With Echo Show 5, we've made it even easier and affordable for customers to add a smart display to every room of their house."



"The compact form factor is perfect for a bedside table or desk, plus it has a camera shutter for added peace of mind, and new Alexa privacy features for even more control."



Amazon is also introducing new ways to delete your voice recordings on all Alexa-enabled devices.



Simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today" and the respective recordings will be deleted.



Coming soon, customers will also be able to delete their last request by saying "Alexa, delete what I just said."

Echo Show 5





Amazon says Echo Show 5 is great for watching music videos from Vevo or for listening to your favourite songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn, and more.



Simply say, "Alexa, play my feel good music"" when you're taking a break.



You can also catch up on your favourite shows and short videos from Prime Video, watch the latest episode of 7 Sunrise, tune into rolling commentary and updates from Fox Sports and more.



Coming soon, a new integration with wikiHow allows you to access hundreds of how-to videos by voice-all you have to do is ask to learn how to open a tight jar, tie a tie, or open a coconut.



With the Ring Stick Up Camera or the Arlo baby camera, just say, "Alexa, show me the nursery camera," to check on your baby when your hands are full of laundry or you're working in the office.



Echo Show 5 also has two-way talk functionality with Ring doorbell cameras. Simply say, "Alexa, answer the front door," when the doorbell rings or the camera detects motion and you'll be able to see and talk to whoever is at the front door.



You can choose from all-new clock faces or add a personal photo from your latest holiday to make the home screen unique to you and your family. You can also play a slideshow of your photos, view a specific album or set your photos to rotate in the background.



The device can also be use used to stay in touch with your closest friends and family with hands-free video calls to those who have an Echo Spot or Echo Show device, the Alexa app, or Skype. Plus, with Echo Show 5 in multiple rooms of your home, you can easily drop in on another room or make an announcement that dinner is ready.



For sports fans you can also watch the AFL daily footy feed, get the latest headlines from news outlets including Sky News Australia, or keep the kids entertained with stories and games from Kinderling, Huggies, Nickelodeon and more.

Echo Show 5 will be available in Charcoal and Sandstone for $129.

You can also choose to purchase a magnetic stand that lets you tilt the device to adjust the viewing and camera angles for $29.95. Both are available at www.amazon.com.au/echoshow5 and will start shipping in Australia from next month.